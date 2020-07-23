Raven-Symone Is Open to Possibility of Joining ‘The Real’

WENN

There may be a The Cheetah Girls reunion between Raven-Symone and her former cast-mate Adrienne Bailon. In a new interview, Raven talked about the possibility of her joining Adrienne on “The Real” after two of its co-hosts, Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry, exited the talk show.

“There’s always conversations to be had,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m gonna stay true to what I’ve been setting goals towards during corona, and that’s to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I’ve learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning.”

The 34-year-old, who used to serve as “The View” co-host, added that she would want to “help shows continue to grow.” She went on to say, “I don’t mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we’re corona safe, I’m down for the cause.” Raven also shared that she “will never say no to a cool job.”

Now that she’s a married woman, Raven noted that she wanted a job that “allows ‘me time.’ ” She explained, “I’m gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that. I want to make sure I’m getting into a job position that allows ‘me time,’ because let’s not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I’m sure it’s demanding now.”

While admitting that it was “egotistical,” Raven added, “The demand that’s needed for me in the jobs that I’ve been in, have taken my life to where I have not had a personal life. It is morning to night, ‘We need you. We need you. We need you.’ And I’m like, I’m trying to cuddle.”

As for plan to have kids with wife Miranda Maday, Raven said, “I mean we just got married. Everyone talks about it then, right?”

<br />

Raven and Miranda exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in June and took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, 2020 to share the news and a few photos with fans. “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” Raven wrote.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she revealed beside a follow-up snap of the happy couple on its wedding day. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW (sic). Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”