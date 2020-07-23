Rapper Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion In ‘Self Defense’! (‘She Attacked First’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

The case of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is getting more and more interesting. According to a report from popular podcaster Adam22, Tory Lanez may have shot Megan In self defense.

And MTO News is hearing that Tory may claim “self defense” against Megan. to avoid going to prison for attempted murder.

