Rapper Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion In ‘Self Defense’! (‘She Attacked First’)

The case of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is getting more and more interesting. According to a report from popular podcaster Adam22, Tory Lanez may have shot Megan In self defense.

And MTO News is hearing that Tory may claim “self defense” against Megan. to avoid going to prison for attempted murder.

Before you laugh, lets keep in mind that Tory Lanez is only 5 foot 3 and weighs 120 pounds. Megan Thee Stallion is much bigger and that Tory. By contrast, she is over 6 feet tall in heels and weighs close to 200 pounds.

In a fair one-on-one fight, Megan would likely win. Look at Tory’s booking sheet, which shows his true height and weight.

Adam explained what happened the night of the shooting. He claims he spoke with both Tory and Megan’s friends, and they all confirmed what happened.

Adam claims that Megan was drunk and became jealous when Kylie Jenner started flirting with Tory – whom she had been dating. Megan then, according to Adam, became violent and began attacking Tory.

Adam claimed that Megan was beating Tory pretty badly, and suggested that Tory may have pulled a gun to protect himself.

Listen:

So what does Tory have to prove to get off using self defense?

MTO news learned that California law allows use of force in self-defense or defense of others when you reasonably believe that you or they are in imminent danger of physical harm, and that force is necessary to stop the danger.

If Tory felt that Megan had the ability to seriously hurt him, which she probably did, he may be legally justified in shooting her in the foot.