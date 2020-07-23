Prince Harry and Meghan Sue Over Photos of Their Son, Archie

They stepped away from their royal duties and left Britain.

But Prince Harry and and his wife, Meghan, contend in an invasion of privacy lawsuit filed on Thursday in California that they haven’t been able to escape the paparazzi, who the couple accuse of using drones and telephoto lenses to take unauthorized photos of their son, Archie.

The photos show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their 14-month-old son in the backyard of a secluded estate in the Long Angeles area where the family has been staying since earlier this year, the lawsuit said.

The defendants were not named in the lawsuit because the couple do not know who took the photos, according to the complaint, which listed the defendants as John Does. The couple’s lawyer is seeking to subpoena people who may have knowledge about the intrusions.

Prince Harry and Meghan are suing under a so-called paparazzi law in California, under which a person can be held liable civilly for airspace intrusions to take photographs of a person on private property.