Prince Albert of Monaco’s Daughter Grateful to Be Alive After Battling Covid-19 for Three Weeks

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi reveals she is recovering following a battle with coronavirus, four months after her royal father contracted the same killer virus.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco, has been battling Covid-19 for three weeks.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a fresh-faced selfie with fans, as she confessed she feels “grateful to be alive and healthy” following the health scare.

“I am so thankful that I am starting to finally feel like myself today after almost three weeks since I first felt Covid symptoms,” she posted. “I am grateful to be alive and healthy.”

Grimaldi added she still has “symptoms that continue to linger and pop up on and off again,” including “headaches, ear aches, fatigue and diarrhea (sic),” before insisting, “I am just trying to do all I can to gain my strength back and build my immunity… but I am happily on the road to recovery.”

Prince Albert also battled the coronavirus in March and made a full recovery.