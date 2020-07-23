Pregnant Nicki Minaj Spotted Out For The First Time – And She’s GLOWING! (Pics)

Nicki Minaj was spotted out yesterday by MTO News photographers, for the first time publicly since she announced her pregnancy.

And Nicki looked amazing and it appears that pregnancy suits her well. She’s beautiful, glowing, and was wearing the cutest maternity outfit.

Before Nicki stepped out of her Beverly Hills home, her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty was seen receiving some deliveries.

The childhood sweethearts are expecting their first baby together.

The 42 year old music executive stepped out and received the packages without a mask or gloves on and was wearing fitted jeans and a white tank.

Minutes later, MTO News’ photographer spotted a very pregnant Nicki Minaj checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home.

Nicki announced her happy baby news via Instagram on Monday.

She posted glam shots and in the photos, she was donned in a curly yellow wig, embellished bikini, and sparkling platform heels, while cradling her pregnant tummy.

She captioned the shot: ‘#Preggers [yellow heart emoji]’