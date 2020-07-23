Pregnant Nicki Minaj Spotted Out For The First Time – And She’s GLOWING! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Nicki Minaj was spotted out yesterday by MTO News photographers, for the first time publicly since she announced her pregnancy.

And Nicki looked amazing and it appears that pregnancy suits her well. She’s beautiful, glowing, and was wearing the cutest maternity outfit.

Before Nicki stepped out of her Beverly Hills home, her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty was seen receiving some deliveries. 

The childhood sweethearts are expecting their first baby together. 

