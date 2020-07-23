Posthaste: American cities are getting more affordable while Canada’s big cities get really pricey — what’s up with that?

Article content continued

Canada pulled itself out of deflation in June, with CPI climbing 0.7% year over year after two months of sub-zero readings. After posting some of the lowest inflation numbers in the world during the shutdown, Wednesday’s reading, which beat expectations, bounced Canada a bit higher than many major economies, including the United States, said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.

Here are a few fun (or not) facts from the data:

Help for homebuyers— Mortgage interest costs fell in May for first time since 2017, and in June they fell 0.3% further. Meanwhile, rents rebounded in June, rising 0.6%, after slipping 0.8% in May.

Chicken beats beef for bargain — Beef prices spiked 8.3% in the biggest monthly increase since 1982 as COVID-19 shut or slowed processing plants in April and May. But chicken, fresh and frozen, fell 4.4% from the month before partly because of an increase in flyer sales, said Stats Canada.

Ouch, Ontario! — Electricity prices leapt 17.2% in this province from the month before, the biggest hike in almost 20 years. Ontario raised prices on June 1 after cutting prices in March in response to the pandemic.

Page turner — Book prices posted their largest monthly rise on record, jumping 8.9%

____________________________________________________

With mortgage rates at outrageous lows, it’s easy for homeowners to save money by refinancing. Saving a lot of money takes a bit more effort. Experts say if you are paying more than 3% on a fixed-rate mortgage — or 0.75% more than current rates — you should try to strike a better deal. Before you do check out these six tips to maximize your savings when refinancing from our content partners at MoneyWise.

____________________________________________________



Today’s Posthaste was written by Pamela Heaven (@pamheaven), with files from The Canadian Press, Thomson and Bloomberg.

Have a story idea, pitch, embargoed report, or a suggestion for this newsletter? Email us at [email protected], or hit reply to send us a note.