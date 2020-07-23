Pompeo calls for more assertive response to ‘Frankenstein’ China By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a visit to London
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China in a speech on Thursday and said U.S. allies must use “more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.
Speaking at the Nixon Library in President Richard Nixon’s birthplace in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo said the former U.S. leader’s worry that he had created a “Frankenstein” in opening the world to China’s Communist Party in the 1970s had been prophetic.
