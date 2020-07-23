Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers start time, results, news for 2020 round 11

Expect plenty of spite when Eels forward Ryan Matterson faces off against his former side on Thursday night.

Matterson at the end of the 2019 season stunned footy fans when he quit the Wests Tigers after playing out just one season of a three-year deal.

He did not attend training sessions during last season’s finals, ordered by Maguire after the Tigers again failed to make the top eight, nor did he go to a post-season bowls day with teammates.

According to Fox Sports, Matterson also spent “only an hour or so” at the club’s Mad Monday celebrations – during which he copped relentless ribbing over his looming departure. It was reported by then that Matterson wanted out of the club to get more money than his $450,000 Wests Tigers salary.