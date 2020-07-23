‘Paper Girls’ TV Show Adaptation Gets Series Order at Amazon Prime

RELATED STORIES

The Paper Girls are officially en route to the small screen.

Amazon on Thursday formally handed a series order to the graphic-novel adaptation, with author Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Cliff Chiang attached as executive producers. Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as co-showrunners.

For the uninitiated, Paper Girls follows four young girls who, “while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past and the future, they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate,” according to the series’ logline.

“As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers said in a statement. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV.”

Added Amazon Studios COO Albert Cheng, “We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters. We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life.”

