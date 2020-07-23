Pandemic pay, safety measures dent Loblaw’s second-quarter earnings

Article content continued

Davis told investors that the pandemic hurt Loblaw’s massive pharmacy business, including Shoppers Drug Mart, with drooping sales in cosmetics and prescriptions, since most stopped making non-emergency trips to the doctor for fear of contracting the virus.

“I wouldn’t say there were a ton of surprises in this quarter,” Barclays managing director Karen Short said in an interview. “I think they’ve done very well with a lot of moving parts.”

The pandemic appears to have pushed shoppers away from discount grocers, Davis said during Thursday’s conference call — which is an issue for Loblaw’s, since 60 per cent of its supermarket business is in discount chains. Consumers aren’t shopping for groceries as frequently, and prefer to do their one big stock-up shop at a higher-end “market” chain, such as Loblaws or Sobeys, over a discount chain such as No Frills.

“We are already seeing the start of a return to discount and we expect that to quicken if the economy tightens in any meaningful way,” she said. “By choice or necessity, discount shoppers will return to discount banners and we will be there for them when they do.”