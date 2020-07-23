Original Michael Jordan worn Air Jordans to fetch $700,000 at auction

One knock-on effect of the hype surrounding “The Last Dance” documentary appears to be a boon in Michael Jordan memorabilia, with one pair of the former Chicago Bulls star’s sneakers expected to fetch over $698,950 ($USD 500,000) at auction.
The online “Original Air” auction of 11 items – browsing opens on July 23 and bidding takes place between July 30 and August 13 – is being organized by Christie’s and sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods.
Christie’s has described the auction as “the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan’s era-defining Chicago Bulls career.”
The most valuable lot in the Christie’s auction is a pair of Jordan’s game-worn Nike Air Ship sneakers.
The Air Ship sneaker was worn by Jordan in 1984 before the launch of his signature Air Jordan 1 model. His “Airness” only wore the pair during pre-season and early games of his rookie year and Christie’s expects them to fetch between $489,260 and $768,840 ($USD 350,000 and $USD 550,000).
As with most of Jordan’s game-worn sneakers, the left shoe is a US size 13.5 and the right a US size 13.
‘Deep resonance for Jordan fans’
This year was supposed to be an Olympic year, and the second most valuable item in the auction is a game-worn pair of the “Olympic” Air Jordan 7.
Jordan wore this pair during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of USA basketball’s “Dream Team”, a roster that included NBA legends Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone along with Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.
The sneakers feature a Team USA Olympic colourway, and the number 9 on its heel – Jordan’s number while playing for the Dream Team instead of his usual 23.
This pair is expected to sell for between $69,000 and $97,000 ($USD 50,000 and $USD 70,000).
The other highly coveted game-worn item in the collection is a pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers in the “Concord” colourway.
Jordan wore this white-and-black “Concord” colourway for the entire 1995-96 season, after his comeback from baseball, before switching to a black-and-red-colorway for the Playoffs.
The “Concord 11s” remain a fan favourite to this day, having been retroed and re-released as recently as December 2018.
This pair is triple-signed by Jordan, and is expected to sell for between $69,000 and $90,000 ($USD 50,000 and $USD 65,000).
A portion of the proceeds from this lot will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the US legal organization fighting for racial justice.
Reproduced with permission from CNN