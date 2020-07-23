Original Michael Jordan worn Air Jordans to fetch $700,000 at auction

One knock-on effect of the hype surrounding “The Last Dance” documentary appears to be a boon in Michael Jordan memorabilia, with one pair of the former Chicago Bulls star’s sneakers expected to fetch over $698,950 ($USD 500,000) at auction.

The online “Original Air” auction of 11 items – browsing opens on July 23 and bidding takes place between July 30 and August 13 – is being organized by Christie’s and sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods.

Christie’s has described the auction as “the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan’s era-defining Chicago Bulls career.”

Michael Jordan’s game-worn pair of Nike Air Ship sneakers could sell for over $700,000. (CNN)

The most valuable lot in the Christie’s auction is a pair of Jordan’s game-worn Nike Air Ship sneakers.

The Air Ship sneaker was worn by Jordan in 1984 before the launch of his signature Air Jordan 1 model. His “Airness” only wore the pair during pre-season and early games of his rookie year and Christie’s expects them to fetch between $489,260 and $768,840 ($USD 350,000 and $USD 550,000).

As with most of Jordan’s game-worn sneakers, the left shoe is a US size 13.5 and the right a US size 13.

Jordan won gold with the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. (CNN)

‘Deep resonance for Jordan fans’

This year was supposed to be an Olympic year, and the second most valuable item in the auction is a game-worn pair of the “Olympic” Air Jordan 7.

Jordan wore this pair during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of USA basketball’s “Dream Team”, a roster that included NBA legends Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone along with Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

The sneakers feature a Team USA Olympic colourway, and the number 9 on its heel – Jordan’s number while playing for the Dream Team instead of his usual 23.

Jordan wore the number 9 during Barcelona 1992 instead of his usual 23. (CNN)

This pair is expected to sell for between $69,000 and $97,000 ($USD 50,000 and $USD 70,000).

The other highly coveted game-worn item in the collection is a pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers in the “Concord” colourway.

Jordan wore this white-and-black “Concord” colourway for the entire 1995-96 season, after his comeback from baseball, before switching to a black-and-red-colorway for the Playoffs.

The “Concord 11s” remain a fan favourite to this day, having been retroed and re-released as recently as December 2018.

This pair is triple-signed by Jordan, and is expected to sell for between $69,000 and $90,000 ($USD 50,000 and $USD 65,000).

A portion of the proceeds from this lot will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the US legal organization fighting for racial justice.