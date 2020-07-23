Odds for NASCAR race at Kansas: Expert picks & favorites to win Thursday night’s race

Picking a winner based on the odds for Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is a challenge because the previous seven races on 1.5-mile ovals this season have produced seven different winners. And as Austin Dillon proved last week, a late-race shuffle could lead to an upset winner even at an intermediate track.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin won the pair of Cup Series races at Kansas last season with the same rules package being used in 2020, and both are near the top of the odds board for Thursday night’s race. But Kevin Harvick is the clear favorite at Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr., also known as Mile-And-A-Half Martin, naturally is near the top of the odds board, as well, even though his lone win so far this season came on a short track (Martinsville) rather than a 1.5-mile oval. He did finish third at Atlanta and second at Kentucky.

Below are the complete Vegas odds to win Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas plus our top three picks of drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win at Kansas

Harvick, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, is the favorite for Thursday night’s race with good reason. He has the best driver rating (108.7) at Kansas among all drivers in the field, and he and Jimmie Johnson are tied for the most career victories at this track among active drivers with three apiece.

As if Harvick needed any help, he was given the pole position to start Thursday night’s race based on the results of a random draw. Joey Logano will join Harvick on the front row.

Below are the complete odds to win Sunday’s NASCAR race at Kansas, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds to win Kansas race Kevin Harvick +420 Chase Elliott +650 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Kyle Busch +850 Denny Hamlin +900 Ryan Blaney +900 Brad Keselowski +1200 Joey Logano +1600 Aric Almirola +2100 Alex Bowman +2600 Kurt Busch +3100 Erik Jones +3100 Jimmie Johnson +3900 Tyler Reddick +3900 Clint Bowyer +5500 William Byron +5500 Matt DiBenedetto +5500 Austin Dillon +7500 Cole Custer +8500 Matt Kenseth +8500 Christopher Bell +13000 John Hunter Nemechek +15000 Ryan Newman +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Chris Buescher +17000 Ryan Preece +20000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Daniel Suarez +20000 Ty Dillon +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Brennan Poole +20000 Joey Gase +20000 Timmy Hill +20000 Quin Houff +20000 JJ Yeley +20000 Josh Bilicki +20000 BJ McLeod +20000 Garrett Smithley +20000 Reed Sorenson +20000

Below are the top 10 driver ratings at Kansas among active racers:

Kevin Harvick, 108.7 Matt Kenseth, 103.1 Jimmie Johnson, 102.3 Martin Truex Jr., 99.6 Chase Elliott, 96.5 Ryan Blaney, 94.7 Kyle Busch, 91.8 Brad Keselowski, 91.4 Denny Hamlin, 88.4 Kurt Busch, 88.4

Harvick has won the pole for the Kansas spring race the past two years, winning in 2018. Of the 28 Cup Series race winners at Kansas since 2001, six of them started on the pole, making the top spot statistically the most proficient starting position in the field.

Below is the breakdown of wins by starting position in the history of Cup racing (28 total races) at Kansas.

Starting position Winning % Wins 1st 21.43 percent 6 Front row 25 percent 7 Top 5 46.43 percent 13 Top 10 57.14 percent 16 Outside top 20 10.71 percent 3

The top 10 starters for Thursday night’s race at Kansas (as determined by a random draw of the top 12 teams by owner points) are as follows: 1. Kevin Harvick, 2. Joey Logano, 3. Aric Almirola, 4. Ryan Blaney, 5. Martin Truex Jr., 6. Alex Bowman, 7. Brad Keselowski, 8. Kyle Busch, 9. Kurt Busch, 10. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR at Kansas expert picks

1. Kevin Harvick

Three wins, eight top fives, 15 top 10s

Average finish of 8.583, series-best

Average running position of 9.022, series-best

Driver rating of 108.7, series-best

As the points standings show, Harvick’s team has been the most consistent and arguably the best in the Cup Series this season on all tracks, but especially intermediate circuits. Add Harvick’s history of success at Kansas to the equation, and we have an easy pick to make.

2. Ryan Blaney

Three top fives, five top 10s

Average finish of 15.700, 11th-best

Average running position of 10.086, second-best

Driver rating of 94.7, sixth-best

Blaney undoubtedly had the best car at Texas last week and likely would have won the race had a caution not come out during a green flag pit stop cycle late in the race. He’ll have a chance for redemption at a similar track Thursday night.

3. Martin Truex Jr.

Two wins, eight top fives, 10 top 10s

Average finish of 13.870, sixth-best

Average running position of 11.542, fifth-best

Driver rating of 99.6, fourth-best

Truex tends to run well at Kansas, as only Harvick, Blaney, Johnson and Matt Kenseth have better career average running positions at the track. He is statistically the best Joe Gibbs Racing driver at Kansas, giving him an edge in a strong JGR stable that’s looking for its first win in a month.