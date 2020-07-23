Odds for NASCAR race at Kansas: Expert picks & favorites to win Thursday night’s race

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
9

Picking a winner based on the odds for Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is a challenge because the previous seven races on 1.5-mile ovals this season have produced seven different winners. And as Austin Dillon proved last week, a late-race shuffle could lead to an upset winner even at an intermediate track.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin won the pair of Cup Series races at Kansas last season with the same rules package being used in 2020, and both are near the top of the odds board for Thursday night’s race. But Kevin Harvick is the clear favorite at Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr., also known as Mile-And-A-Half Martin, naturally is near the top of the odds board, as well, even though his lone win so far this season came on a short track (Martinsville) rather than a 1.5-mile oval. He did finish third at Atlanta and second at Kentucky.

Below are the complete Vegas odds to win Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas plus our top three picks of drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win at Kansas

Harvick, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, is the favorite for Thursday night’s race with good reason. He has the best driver rating (108.7) at Kansas among all drivers in the field, and he and Jimmie Johnson are tied for the most career victories at this track among active drivers with three apiece.

As if Harvick needed any help, he was given the pole position to start Thursday night’s race based on the results of a random draw. Joey Logano will join Harvick on the front row.

Below are the complete odds to win Sunday’s NASCAR race at Kansas, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

DriverOdds to win Kansas race
Kevin Harvick+420
Chase Elliott+650
Martin Truex Jr.+700
Kyle Busch+850
Denny Hamlin+900
Ryan Blaney+900
Brad Keselowski+1200
Joey Logano+1600
Aric Almirola+2100
Alex Bowman+2600
Kurt Busch+3100
Erik Jones+3100
Jimmie Johnson+3900
Tyler Reddick+3900
Clint Bowyer+5500
William Byron+5500
Matt DiBenedetto+5500
Austin Dillon+7500
Cole Custer+8500
Matt Kenseth+8500
Christopher Bell+13000
John Hunter Nemechek+15000
Ryan Newman+15000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+15000
Chris Buescher+17000
Ryan Preece+20000
Bubba Wallace+20000
Daniel Suarez+20000
Ty Dillon+20000
Corey LaJoie+20000
Michael McDowell+20000
Brennan Poole+20000
Joey Gase+20000
Timmy Hill+20000
Quin Houff+20000
JJ Yeley+20000
Josh Bilicki+20000
BJ McLeod+20000
Garrett Smithley+20000
Reed Sorenson+20000

Below are the top 10 driver ratings at Kansas among active racers:

  1. Kevin Harvick, 108.7
  2. Matt Kenseth, 103.1
  3. Jimmie Johnson, 102.3
  4. Martin Truex Jr., 99.6
  5. Chase Elliott, 96.5
  6. Ryan Blaney, 94.7
  7. Kyle Busch, 91.8
  8. Brad Keselowski, 91.4
  9. Denny Hamlin, 88.4
  10. Kurt Busch, 88.4

Harvick has won the pole for the Kansas spring race the past two years, winning in 2018. Of the 28 Cup Series race winners at Kansas since 2001, six of them started on the pole, making the top spot statistically the most proficient starting position in the field.

Below is the breakdown of wins by starting position in the history of Cup racing (28 total races) at Kansas.

Starting positionWinning %Wins
1st21.43 percent6
Front row25 percent7
Top 546.43 percent13
Top 1057.14 percent16
Outside top 2010.71 percent3

The top 10 starters for Thursday night’s race at Kansas (as determined by a random draw of the top 12 teams by owner points) are as follows: 1. Kevin Harvick, 2. Joey Logano, 3. Aric Almirola, 4. Ryan Blaney, 5. Martin Truex Jr., 6. Alex Bowman, 7. Brad Keselowski, 8. Kyle Busch, 9. Kurt Busch, 10. Denny Hamlin

NASCAR at Kansas expert picks

1. Kevin Harvick

  • Three wins, eight top fives, 15 top 10s
  • Average finish of 8.583, series-best
  • Average running position of 9.022, series-best
  • Driver rating of 108.7, series-best

As the points standings show, Harvick’s team has been the most consistent and arguably the best in the Cup Series this season on all tracks, but especially intermediate circuits. Add Harvick’s history of success at Kansas to the equation, and we have an easy pick to make. 

2. Ryan Blaney

  • Three top fives, five top 10s
  • Average finish of 15.700, 11th-best
  • Average running position of 10.086, second-best
  • Driver rating of 94.7, sixth-best

Blaney undoubtedly had the best car at Texas last week and likely would have won the race had a caution not come out during a green flag pit stop cycle late in the race. He’ll have a chance for redemption at a similar track Thursday night.

3. Martin Truex Jr.

  • Two wins, eight top fives, 10 top 10s
  • Average finish of 13.870, sixth-best
  • Average running position of 11.542, fifth-best
  • Driver rating of 99.6, fourth-best

Truex tends to run well at Kansas, as only Harvick, Blaney, Johnson and Matt Kenseth have better career average running positions at the track. He is statistically the best Joe Gibbs Racing driver at Kansas, giving him an edge in a strong JGR stable that’s looking for its first win in a month.

