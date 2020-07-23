NYC Man Goes On High Speed Police Chase On IG Live; Looks Like GTA!!

The streets of New York turned into the video game Grand Theft Auto – when two men went on a wild chase in upper Manhattan, MTO News has learned.

The the entire high-speed police chase through the streets of Manhattan was captured on video – and it lasted several minutes. And the racers ended up getting away.

Two vehicles appear to drag race, while evading a New York State Police cruiser.

The cruiser tried to keep up with the racers, but he wasn’t a skilled enough driver. Eventually the racers managed to give the officer the slip, and hide their car.

The video is truly exhilarating. The cars blow through red lights before barreling under elevated train tracks, all while the state trooper gives chase.

The New York State Police told MTO News that the trooper followed at least one of the vehicles for about two minutes before “terminating the chase.”

