NYC Man Goes On High Speed Police Chase On IG Live; Looks Like GTA!!

Bradley Lamb
9

The streets of New York turned into the video game Grand Theft Auto – when two men went on a wild chase in upper Manhattan, MTO News has learned.

The the entire high-speed police chase through the streets of Manhattan was captured on video – and it lasted several minutes. And the racers ended up getting away.

LINK TO VIDEO

Two vehicles appear to drag race, while evading a New York State Police cruiser.

