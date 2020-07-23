NRL news, Joseph Suaalii | Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns criticise backflip for rugby deal

Joseph Suaalii’s backflip on a Rabbitohs contract to join rugby union doesn’t reflect well on the teen phenom, NSW coach Brad Fittler says.

Suaalii, 16, reportedly reached a $1.7 million agreement with South Sydney last month but the deal couldn’t be registered with the NRL until he turned 17 on August 1. He signed last year on a Souths juniors contract running until the end of next season.

Yet the delay on his new deal allowed Rugby Australia to swoop, with Suaalii set to sign a three-year deal with the 15-man code. The contract is claimed to be worth $3 million, though RA chief executive Rob Clarke has branded such reports “fanciful”; with counter-reports that rugby has offered between $200,000 and $600,000 per season.

Fittler told Wide World of Sports that regardless of the money on offer for the Kings schoolboys rugby star, it was a poor look for Suaalii and his advisors if he had reneged on a done deal in rugby league.

Joseph Suaalii in action for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in junior rugby league. (NSWRL)

“I’ve seen Joseph play, he’s an incredible talent coming through,” Fittler said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“If Souths have already signed him and he’s gone and signed another contract, that says something about the advice he’s getting or the decision he’s making. I don’t think that shows great character.

“At the time I met him, he seems like a really great kid. He’s obviously got huge talent, he’s an incredible athlete.

“I just hope if he’s signed a contract with Souths, he stays with Souths. He’s got plenty of time in his life to do whatever he wants and it looks like at the moment, he has the ability to do that.”

Fittler said that the benefits of choosing rugby league were obvious and that Suaalii would be under enormous pressure as a marquee signing for rugby.

“I think at the moment, rugby league seems like it’s going a lot better than rugby union,” Fittler said.

“I can see that sometimes that carrot, the money, can be a bit of an illusion.

“I think rugby league’s hitting a really good period at the moment [and] I think he could be part of it. I think the game would really suit him, there’s a few positions he could play and he could feel his way [into his career].

“If he goes to rugby union, at 18 years-old he would be the key person and they’d be expecting results and it would be a lot of pressure.

“He needs to sit down and have a think about which game he loves. If there’s one he loves over the other, then go for it.

“He’s a special talent. He’s fast, he’s tall, he does all that, he can read the game. He’s got those intuitive things that will help him. He’s a real athlete, I just hope he’s going to play the game he loves.”

Joseph Suaalii has backflipped on a South Sydney NRL deal and is set to join rugby union. (Getty)

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns, himself once a poaching target of Rugby Australia, said that Suaalii might find the 15-man game dissatisfying.

“Obviously a special talent … A lot of pressure on a young kid, to get that sort of money,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“I don’t know what advice I’d give him. Just keep your head down, I suppose, and work hard.

“I don’t know what position he’d play in rugby. I haven’t watched rugby for a long time but when I used to watch a fair bit of it, in the mid-90s and late-90s, the most important position on the field was either 10 – five-eighth – or the inside centre.

“Other than them two positions, I don’t see where he would get the quality ball but also have a massive influence on a game.”

Fittler replied: “I watched him play wing for Kings against Scots…”

Johns: “Myself and Freddy, when we found Eto Nabuli [in Fiji] … I went to the game where he debuted for the Wallabies [starting on the wing against Scotland].

“He didn’t run the ball until the 63rd minute. It sent me to the drink.”