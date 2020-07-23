Nobody Told Me Ye Wanted Duet

Instagram

The ‘Bigger Picture’ rapper has responded to Kanye’s allegations that he turned down an offer to collaborate in the studio with the 808s and heartbreak’ hitmaker.

–

Chart-topping rapper Lil baby is baffled by Kanye West‘s claims he blocked a collaboration, insisting no one told him the “Stronger” hitmaker was trying to track him down.

During a Twitter rant on Tuesday (21Jul20), Kanye confessed to being a big fan of the Georgia-based newcomer and alleged he had tried to arrange a studio hook-up.

West wrote, “Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me (sic),” during what many feel was Kanye’s latest bipolar episode – he also attacked his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner on Twitter.

But Lil Baby insists he knew nothing of West’s efforts to reach out to him until he read his tweet.

“Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song that’s f**ked up,” the young rapper tweeted on Thursday.

He also sent a message to West directly, adding: “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me.”