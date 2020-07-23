Nikola breaks ground on new electric-truck factory with little cash wiggle room

Article content continued

“We plan to finance the construction out of our cash on the balance sheet,” Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said on a call with reporters. “We do have a plan for further fund raising in the future.”

There are no imminent plans to raise more funds, Nikola’s billionaire founder Trevor Milton said on the call, but he echoed the need for a new cash infusion at some point. “Eventually we will be bringing in some more money to cover the rest of the facility, cover the roll out of the hydrogen stations and the truck developments,” he said.

The company put investors on notice about that possibility in a March regulatory filing that it will need to raise additional capital to scale its manufacturing and build hydrogen fuelling stations, and may do so by selling equity or debt.

Nikola plans to start manufacturing battery-powered big rigs in Arizona by late 2021, which is ahead of a previously stated 2022 target shared with investors in a regulatory filing in June. It will add production of a hydrogen-fuelled semi by late 2023.

The costs of building the new plant will be partially mitigated by more than US$46 million of grants and refundable tax credits tied to performance milestones from the Arizona Commerce Authority. The City of Coolidge will reimburse US$850,000 of permit and inspection fees, as well as 49 per cent of property and sales taxes for a 10-year period involving construction and vehicles sold.

While construction in Arizona is just starting, Nikola has already begun building pre-production prototypes of the Tre semi truck in Germany through a joint venture with CNH Industrial NV. At full production, Nikola says it will be able to produce 35,000 vehicles annually in Arizona.

Bloomberg.com