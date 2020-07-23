Nicki Minaj Told Tekashi 6ix9ine About Pregnancy Before Announcement

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tekashi 6ix9ine may be a snitch, but some secrets he can keep — and he was amongst the close friends and family who knew about Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy before her announcement this week.

 “Nicki wanted to enjoy her pregnancy before she shared the news with the world. But she did tell people in her circle, she just swore everyone to secrecy and she’s pretty impressed that no one talked,” an insider told Up News Info.

