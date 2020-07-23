Nicki Minaj Told Tekashi 6ix9ine About Pregnancy Before Announcement

Tekashi 6ix9ine may be a snitch, but some secrets he can keep — and he was amongst the close friends and family who knew about Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy before her announcement this week.

“Nicki wanted to enjoy her pregnancy before she shared the news with the world. But she did tell people in her circle, she just swore everyone to secrecy and she’s pretty impressed that no one talked,” an insider told Up News Info.

6ix9ine is a close friend of Nicki’s and she considers him to be part of her inner circle.

“Nicki knows she has a friend for life in Tekashi and loves that he was able to prove all the haters wrong. People don’t know anything about him and they throw shade just because they believe what they hear from online rumors and call him a rat or a snitch, but this just goes to show he’s a loyal person,” the insider said. “He was one of the very few people who knew about her pregnancy before the rest of the world and he didn’t say a word to anybody. Nicki will always have his back and knows she can trust him regardless.”