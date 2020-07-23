Nick Cordero’s Live Music Performances to Be Released in Album on His Birthday

Instagram

The one-man show featuring the ‘Rock of Ages’ actor is being issued as a live album to remember him on what would have been his 42nd birthday in September.

Broadway star Nick Cordero will be honoured by the release of a live album to mark what would have been his 42nd birthday.

The singer and actor lost his battle with COVID-19 at the beginning of the month (Jul20) and now his widow, Amanda Kloots, has revealed a show her husband recorded last year (19) is being issued as a new album.

“Exciting news! Thanks to our friend @michaeljmoritz – Nick’s one man show he created last April @54below is being released by @bwayrecords with presale starting today,” Amanda announced on Wednesday (22Jul20).

“Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story…his story.”

“There’s some Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and of course the encore is (song) Live Your Life. The album release date will be on Nicks (sic) 42nd birthday, September 17, 2020.”