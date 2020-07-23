Netflix cancels Chris D’Elia prank show following misconduct allegations

Netflix has dropped a planned prank show featuring Chris D’Elia, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian.

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to The Independent.

According to the LA Times, which first reported the development, the non-scripted show would have featured D’Elia and another comedian.

The programme had yet to go into production.

The Independent has contacted D’Elia’s lawyer for comment.

Reports of D’Elia’s alleged misconduct surfaced in June on social media, where several women claimed he had acted inappropriately towards them.





D’Elia disputed the allegations at the time, telling TMZ : “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

He said all of his relationships have been “legal and consensual”, adding in part: “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle.”

D’Elia still has three comedy specials available on Netflix.

He was featured in the second season of the series YOU, also distributed by the streaming platform.