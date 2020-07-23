NES and SNES Classic editions in stock for as low as $64.99

If you really wanted one of the remade classic Nintendo systems, then now is your chance.
Both the NES Classic and the SNES Classics are in stock on Nintendo’s website, but the catch is that they’re refurbished.
However, the refurb models have pretty appealing price tags, so they’re likely worth buying.
The NES Classic is priced at $64.99 CAD and comes with one controller, while the SNES Classic costs $89.99, but comes with two controllers.
Regularly the NES Classic costs $80 and the SNES Classic costs $100 in Canada, so both of these discounts are quite good.
Source: Nintendo