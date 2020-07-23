Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman intends to return in 2021

Longtime Nationals corner infielder Ryan Zimmerman weighed retirement previously but ultimately elected to return for another season in 2020. He then reversed course in light of the coronavirus pandemic, opting out of the campaign.

It was fair to wonder whether Zimmerman would simply decide to hang up his spikes, particularly since he went out with a bang in the 2019 World Series. This being 2020, that question arose in a Zoom call between the veteran ballplayer and NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci, who wisely took the opportunity to turn the tables (Twitter link to video).

Zimmerman was surprisingly decisive. “I fully plan on being back,” he said. “I’ve told my family and a bunch of close friends that I can’t go out like this.”

Perhaps this unusual stretch has provided Zimmerman a unique opportunity to experience retirement without committing to it. He says he has “missed every second” of being a part of the game and remains “very disappointed not being able to play.” At the same time, Zimmerman says he still believes he made “the right decision for me and my family” by opting out of the campaign.