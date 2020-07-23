MLB players with coronavirus: A list of players who tested positive for COVID-19 during 2020 season

Editor’s note: Sporting News has chosen to publish only positive COVID-19 tests confirmed by the player, his manager or his team.

Positive tests for COVID-19 are an unfortunate byproduct of MLB forcing a season in the middle of a global pandemic, and if the early returns are any indication, those tests aren’t going to slow as the season gets underway.

There have been a number of players who have opted out to this point, giving teams an idea of what exactly they’re up against heading into the 2020 season. Early testing results have been encouraging, however.

MORE: Complete list of players who have opted out for 2020 MLB season

While the first two rounds of testing from MLB indicated a sub-2 percent positive rate for all MLB personnel — players, coaches, staff and others — that number might be unsustainable once games and travel get going in a few weeks. So far, a fair amount of MLB teams have been faced with having to deal with positive coronavirus tests, and hopefully it’s not foreshadowing for the upcoming MLB season.

While not all players who hit the COVID-19 list’s names will be revealed, players who have self-reported or managers who have been given the OK to reveal names will be listed below.

MLB players with coronavirus

Here is the list of players who revealed they tested positive for COVID-19, alphabetical by team name:

TeamPlayerDate revealedReturned?
AthleticsJesus LuzardoJuly 7Yes
BravesFreddie FreemanJuly 4Yes
BravesWill SmithJuly 4No
BravesTouki ToussaintJuly 4No
BravesPete KozmaJuly 4No
BrewersLuis UriasJuly 6No
BrewersAngel PerdomoJuly 6No
CardinalsAlex ReyesJuly 18Yes
CardinalsElehuris MonteroJuly 5No
CardinalsGenesis CabreraJuly 4Yes
CardinalsRicardo SanchezJuly 4No
DiamondbacksJunior GuerraJuly 5Yes
DiamondbacksKole CalhounJuly 5No
DiamondbacksSeth BeerJuly 7Yes
DiamondbacksSilvino BrachoJuly 5No
DodgersKenley JansenJuly 12Yes
GiantsHunter BishopJuly 29No
GiantsLuis MaderoJuly 29No
IndiansDelino DeShieldsJuly 3Yes
PadresTommy PhamJuly 3Yes
PadresJorge MateoJuly 8No
PhilliesScott KingeryJuly 7Yes
PhilliesMikie MahtookJuly 7No
PhilliesTommy HunterJuly 7No
PiratesBlake CederlindJuly 5No
PiratesSocrates BritoJuly 5Yes
RangersJoey GalloJuly 6No
RaysJose MartinezJuly 18Yes
Red SoxEduardo RodriguezJuly 7No
Red SoxJosh TaylorJuly 4No
Red SoxBobby DalbecJuly 7Yes
Red SoxDarwinzon HernandezJuly 4No
RockiesCharlie BlackmonJune 23No
RockiesPhillip DiehlJune 23No
RockiesRyan CastellaniJune 23No
RoyalsSalvador PerezJuly 4No
RoyalsBrad KellerJuly 7No
RoyalsRyan O’HearnJuly 7No
RoyalsCam GallagherJuly 11No
TigersDaniel NorrisJune 23No
TwinsMiguel SanoJuly 4No
TwinsWillians AstudilloJuly 4No
TwinsNick GordonJuly 4No
TwinsEdwar ColinaJuly 4No
YankeesLuis CessaJuly 4No
YankeesDJ LeMahieuJuly 4Yes
YankeesAroldis ChapmanJuly 11No

MLB coronavirus policy

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, they’re placed on the COVID-19 list, which is separate from the injured list. There is no minimum or maximum amount of days to spend on the coronavirus list, but in order to return to the field, a player must test negative twice within 24 hours.

The player is replaced from a member of the 60-man player pool, which is new only for the 2020 season.

