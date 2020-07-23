MLB players with coronavirus: A list of players who tested positive for COVID-19 during 2020 season

Editor’s note: Sporting News has chosen to publish only positive COVID-19 tests confirmed by the player, his manager or his team.

Positive tests for COVID-19 are an unfortunate byproduct of MLB forcing a season in the middle of a global pandemic, and if the early returns are any indication, those tests aren’t going to slow as the season gets underway.

There have been a number of players who have opted out to this point, giving teams an idea of what exactly they’re up against heading into the 2020 season. Early testing results have been encouraging, however.

While the first two rounds of testing from MLB indicated a sub-2 percent positive rate for all MLB personnel — players, coaches, staff and others — that number might be unsustainable once games and travel get going in a few weeks. So far, a fair amount of MLB teams have been faced with having to deal with positive coronavirus tests, and hopefully it’s not foreshadowing for the upcoming MLB season.

While not all players who hit the COVID-19 list’s names will be revealed, players who have self-reported or managers who have been given the OK to reveal names will be listed below.

MLB players with coronavirus

Here is the list of players who revealed they tested positive for COVID-19, alphabetical by team name:

Team Player Date revealed Returned? Athletics Jesus Luzardo July 7 Yes Braves Freddie Freeman July 4 Yes Braves Will Smith July 4 No Braves Touki Toussaint July 4 No Braves Pete Kozma July 4 No Brewers Luis Urias July 6 No Brewers Angel Perdomo July 6 No Cardinals Alex Reyes July 18 Yes Cardinals Elehuris Montero July 5 No Cardinals Genesis Cabrera July 4 Yes Cardinals Ricardo Sanchez July 4 No Diamondbacks Junior Guerra July 5 Yes Diamondbacks Kole Calhoun July 5 No Diamondbacks Seth Beer July 7 Yes Diamondbacks Silvino Bracho July 5 No Dodgers Kenley Jansen July 12 Yes Giants Hunter Bishop July 29 No Giants Luis Madero July 29 No Indians Delino DeShields July 3 Yes Padres Tommy Pham July 3 Yes Padres Jorge Mateo July 8 No Phillies Scott Kingery July 7 Yes Phillies Mikie Mahtook July 7 No Phillies Tommy Hunter July 7 No Pirates Blake Cederlind July 5 No Pirates Socrates Brito July 5 Yes Rangers Joey Gallo July 6 No Rays Jose Martinez July 18 Yes Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez July 7 No Red Sox Josh Taylor July 4 No Red Sox Bobby Dalbec July 7 Yes Red Sox Darwinzon Hernandez July 4 No Rockies Charlie Blackmon June 23 No Rockies Phillip Diehl June 23 No Rockies Ryan Castellani June 23 No Royals Salvador Perez July 4 No Royals Brad Keller July 7 No Royals Ryan O’Hearn July 7 No Royals Cam Gallagher July 11 No Tigers Daniel Norris June 23 No Twins Miguel Sano July 4 No Twins Willians Astudillo July 4 No Twins Nick Gordon July 4 No Twins Edwar Colina July 4 No Yankees Luis Cessa July 4 No Yankees DJ LeMahieu July 4 Yes Yankees Aroldis Chapman July 11 No

MLB coronavirus policy

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, they’re placed on the COVID-19 list, which is separate from the injured list. There is no minimum or maximum amount of days to spend on the coronavirus list, but in order to return to the field, a player must test negative twice within 24 hours.

The player is replaced from a member of the 60-man player pool, which is new only for the 2020 season.