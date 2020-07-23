MLB and coronavirus: What to know about fans in stadiums, tickets, COVID-19 testing & more for 2020 season

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLB season is getting underway this week three months later than it was supposed to begin.

It’s been an absurd road to this point consisting of a complicated coronavirus prevention plan and prolonged labor dispute that threatened to wipe out the year entirely. Before that, there was one of the biggest known cheating scandals in baseball history.

So for a number of reasons it will probably feel weird to be back watching games that count on the diamond, though hopefully that sense of unease can dissipate once the 60-game season gets going.

Are fans allowed at MLB games in 2020?

Fans are not expected to be allowed at games in 2020, even as other sports such as NASCAR allow a limited number of spectators in the stands. Had the U.S. better contained the coronavirus, it’s possible MLB would have been able to phase in supporters in a socially distanced manner. But with record daily case totals and rising death counts, the league is unwilling to risk endangering its customers and employees.

Are tickets available for 2020 MLB games?

With no fans expected at games in any capacity — and limited press coverage — no tickets will be available for in-person attendance for the foreseeable future.

What are the cardboard cutouts in the stands?

Instead of fans, a host of teams are letting fans send in pictures of themselves to place on cardboard figures in the stands for all home games at various prices. Most of those cutouts will appear on TV at some point when foul balls and home runs are hit in their vicinity. It’s an idea made popular in the KBO, which has had live action for months in South Korea.

Fans can purchase the cardboard cutouts on official team websites. There will also be ways to cheer and boo during games remotely through MLB.com.

How much do the MLB cardboard cutouts cost?

It depends on the team. For some, it’ll take a hefty splash of cash. The Dodgers, for example, are charging $149 for the cheapest cutouts and $299 for the premium seats. There are also much cheaper options, mostly from smaller market teams. The A’s, Royals, Rays and Mariners are among the organizations charging under $50.

Where are MLB games being played during COVID-19 pandemic?

Unlike the NBA, which is finishing its season in a centralized “bubble” in Orlando, MLB teams will play games in their own stadiums. The lone exception is the Blue Jays, who are not able to play in Canada under their country’s coronavirus guidelines.

To help minimize travel, there will not be cross country road trips. So, no Astros-Yankees or Dodgers-Nationals matchups during the regular season.

MLB coronavirus testing protocol

MLB players will be tested every other day for COVID-19 and have their temperatures taken daily. If they have a temperature above 100.4, they’ll be tested immediately and sent home until they receive a negative result.

There are also in-game social distancing measures being put in place. Spitting and handshakes are discouraged — a change MLB has needed to remind teams of over the past week.

What are baseball’s new rules for 2020?

The main developments will likely turn the stomachs of baseball purists. A universal designated hitter is being implemented, meaning no more pitchers at the plate in the NL. More controversial is a new extra inning rule that places a man at second base to begin each frame.

How do MLB rosters work in 2020?

Teams set an initial player pool of 60 players from which they can draw from throughout the season, but only 30 can be active Opening Day. Active rosters will be trimmed to 28 and then 26 men by the midway point of the campaign. Without minor league action this year, some teams might give top prospects who would otherwise be stashed in their farm systems a chance to make their big league debuts.

Non-coronavirus injured list stints are 10 and 45 days. If a player has COVID-19, they will join a separate list and must isolate.

The trade deadline for 2020 is set for Aug. 31.