Mike Tyson will make boxing comeback with exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

“Iron Mike” is heading back inside the ring.

Mike Tyson will make his boxing comeback in an eight-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12. The bout will take place in California, and it will be available to watch via pay-per-view and the social media platform, Triller, which will also release a 10-part documentary series leading up to the fight.

Tyson, who hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, sparked rumors of a return over the past few months with multiple viral workout videos. The 54-year-old could be seen throwing the kind of punches that allowed him to become the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Jones, who is 51 years old and hasn’t fought since 2018, was asked last month about battling Tyson. While he conceded the matchup would have been more entertaining with both fighters slugging it out in their primes, he did seem open to the idea.

“I’ve been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don’t seem to want to let me retire,” Jones said. “They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and you’d be a great opponent for Mike. I’m like, ‘Man, come on, bro. Y’all still want to see these hands go?’ Y’all know I don’t know how to say no. So don’t make me keep going. …

“We always wanted to see it, but I would’ve preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. He’s still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it’s like, you go in there and see.”

Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole that Tyson and Jones won’t be wearing headgear but will be using larger than normal gloves.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” Foster said. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”