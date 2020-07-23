Mike Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr. in comeback fight

Mike Tyson will be making his return to the ring , taking on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition scheduled for Sept. 12. The fight, which is being called “Frontline Battle,” will take place in California and will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

The fight will be Tyson’s first in just over 15 years, as he last fought and lost to Kevin McBride in June 2005. The 54-year-old has been talking about mounting a comeback for the past few months and even spoke about his willingness to fight Jones. Now, it looks like the boxer once deemed the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will get his chance to fight again.

In his prime, Tyson was perhaps the most feared boxer ever. He won his first 37 fights in dominating fashion, with 33 of them ending in knockout. However, his struggles with addiction led many to believe that his fighting days were behind him. But now he will have his chance to once again prove his prowess in the ring.

As for his opponent, Jones is only a few years younger than Tyson but he has been in the ring far more recently than his upcoming opponent. Jones last fought in 2018 and despite being 51, he has managed to stay in fighting shape and should be a tough test for Tyson. Jones has fought an unbelievable 75 pro fights over the course of his career, earning an impressive 66-9 record.

The fight will be available on pay-per-view and Triller, a social media platform.