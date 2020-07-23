Mike Tyson to face Roy Jones Jr in eight-round exhibition fight | Boxing News





Mike Tyson will return to the ring

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight on September 12 in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are legends of American boxing but will be making shock comebacks, although it is expected they will wear headgear and use larger gloves.

Jones Jr posted on social media: “I am happy that this fight between me and Mike Tyson will happen! I was always ready and will be ready this time as well.”

Iconic former heavyweight champion Tyson has been posting ferocious clips of himself in training over the past few months fuelling speculation of a first fight since 2005.

Jones Jr, a four-weight world champion, won fights in 2017 and 2018 in what was his 75th pro fight.

1:51 Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson III? Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson III?

Jones Jr told sports.ru: “I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception.

“For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse. Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me. And since he did that, how can I say no?”

It had initially been considered that Tyson would fight his great rival Evander Holyfield, now 57, in an exhibition.

Holyfield told News earlier this year: “I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do. But it’s for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody then it’s a win-win-win.”

Tyson previously said: “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

But he will instead face Jones Jr who enjoyed legendary victories over the likes of James Toney and Bernard Hopkins in the 1990s.

1:20 Chris Eubank Jr reveals what kind of trainer boxing legend Roy Jones Jr is. Chris Eubank Jr reveals what kind of trainer boxing legend Roy Jones Jr is.

Jones Jr is now training Chris Eubank Jr and, this week, told about why a fight with his new boxer’s famous father never came to fruition in their heydays.

“It was never an opportunity,” Jones Jr said about Eubank Sr. “Nobody was making noise about me against the guys from England. I wasn’t in a hurry to take my title to England because I was robbed in Seoul [in the 1988 Olympic gold medal fight, one of boxing’s most controversial decisions].

“I was not a guy who took risks going overseas. I admired Chris Sr because he could box and he was different.

“It would have been an interesting fight if it ever happened. But he had Steve Collins and Nigel Benn. I had James Toney and Bernard Hopkins.

“Neither one of us were duckers. We both had titles and didn’t have to unify unless the fans demanded it. At the time, it wasn’t demanded.”