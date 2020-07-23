Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr. Will Be Fighting In A 8-Round Exhibition Match

It’s official! Mike Tyson will be making his comeback to boxing and he will be facing off against Roy Jones Jr.

According to TMZ, Mike has been training non-stop to get back in the ring, and now that an official fight has been set, the moment we all have been waiting for is right around the corner. The fight between the two boxing legends will be going down on September 12th and the 8-round exhibition match will be called the “Frontline Battle.”

The match will be taking place in California and will include an undercard, as well as live performances. The social media platform Triller has landed the rights to the fight, and because many big names have been connected to the app, the possibilities of who could perform are endless.

For the past few months, Mike Tyson has been posting his workouts on social media, showing his followers his road to getting back into fighting shape. As we previously reported, Mike Tyson was reportedly offered more than $20 million to fight in his first single match since 2005.

Previously there had been some talk about Mike facing off against Evander Holyfield in his comeback fight. According to TMZ, they claim that fight could still possibly happen, but first Mike will be facing Roy.

The announcement of the comeback fight comes after Mike announced her new venture “Legends Only League,” that will span across various sports.

Introducing my new venture. Legends Only League, bringing back legends of all sports. @TysonLeague https://t.co/HllhUXyYG4 pic.twitter.com/647q4g5LTX — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr..’s fight will be available on Pay-per-view and on the social media platform, Triller.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94