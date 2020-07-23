Microsoft’s Xbox Series X showcase emphasized the value of Xbox Game Pass, and Sony needs an answer on PS5

Microsoft’s big Xbox Series X showcase went off without a hitch, featuring the gameplay reveal of Halo: Infinite along with a quick tease of the rumored Fable game coming from Playground Games. I wasn’t really impressed by most of these announcements, personally — though I do look forward to Avowed — but regardless of how I felt about the games themselves, more importantly, Xbox Game Pass stole the show. Sony’s PlayStation Now service just can’t compete right now. That’s going to be an issue when the PS5 comes out. An Xbox Game Pass subscription usually goes for $10/month, going all the way up to $15/month if you buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes a subscription to Xbox Live Gold. For $15 a month, you’re getting access to Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass, and soon, Project xCloud. This is a huge win for Microsoft. Members get day one exclusive games and they can be streamed to your phone or tablet. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

PlayStation Now just can’t compete with what Xbox Game Pass offers. PlayStation Now, comparatively, is… decent. It’s certainly come a long way from its initial release, but it doesn’t offer anywhere near what Game Pass does. Sony exclusives don’t launch day one into the service. It’s packed separately from PlayStation Plus, and its streaming is only available for select games on PC. You could get PS4 Remote Play to stream any games you already own, but Sony’s streaming service isn’t up to snuff with the competition. Plus, you can’t stream PS Now games through it. What could be a boon for Sony in the streaming sphere is its partnership with Microsoft. The two tech giants announced in 2019 that they had partnered to develop new cloud gaming and streaming technologies. Specifically, Sony now has access to Microsoft Azure data centers around the world, which powers Project xCloud. Sony’s PS5 event, where the console was finally revealed, focused mostly on games and hardware, and less on services. Whenever that rumored PS5 State of Play is expected to take place, I think Sony needs to emphasize what it can offer players other than world-class exclusives. Don’t get me wrong, I love those, but I can’t keep spending $60 (or $70) a pop every time one comes out.