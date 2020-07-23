Microsoft’s Surface Duo appears at the FCC ahead of an early launch

We’ve been reporting for some time now that Microsoft is planning to launch Surface Duo much earlier than originally planned. Announced as a Holiday 2020 device, we believe Surface Duo will actually launch ahead of schedule, sometime this summer, meaning the product should be ready for pre-orders in a few short weeks. Today, it appears the Surface Duo is passing through the FCC, if Droid-Life’s excellent sleuthing is anything to go by.

Surface Duo passing through the FCC means the product is almost ready to go. Internally, I’m told Microsoft is currently in the production validation stage for Surface Duo, which is the last hurdle before real production begins. This stage only takes a few short weeks, and I’m told we’re at the very tail end of this test phase now. Microsoft is expected to start ramping up production of the Surface Duo very soon, in time for a late August or September release.

Droid-Life points out that the FCC mentions “both screens” and different hinge-angle tests alongside network tests. Droid Life also says that these tests confirm that the product has NFC, but I believe that’s wrong. I’m told the retail units for Surface Duo do not have NFC capabilities. I think this is confirmed by the fact that the NFC test result is shown with “N/A” on this table: