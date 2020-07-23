Michael Jordan’s old shoes selling for $560,000 says a lot about the COVID-19 economy

Article content continued

Christie’s also staged digital auctions this month, netting US$420.9 million and breaking several records. Roy Lichtenstein’s “Nude with Joyous Painting” sold for US$40.5 million, above expectations. “We’ve been incredibly impressed… how resilient the market has been,” said Sotheby’s boss Charles Stewart.

Art prices may dip in the autumn, when more supply emerges. But thus far the activity underscores the fact that the pandemic has not only created numerous losers, but winners too, and some of the latter remain ready to spend.

The fate of companies and people on the right side of digital transformation is exemplified by the booming fortunes of Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO. But he has company. As quantitative easing prompts investors to hunt for new places to put their money, the prices of many assets are jumping. Tech stocks are an obvious beneficiary. So are some old-fashioned non-digital assets, whether art or gold, whose price has jumped 20 per cent this year.

This creates a self-reinforcing cycle: the wealthy are becoming wealthier. Back in 2012, the Bank of England calculated that the richest 5 per cent of the British population had enjoyed most of the gains from the early rounds of quantitative easing, because they owned 40 per cent of assets. If this politically sensitive calculation were repeated now, the trend might be more stark, given the rising scale of central bank intervention.

“Wages have been stagnant while asset prices have been ballooning, resulting in the asset owners (the rich becoming) richer and the working class being left behind,” Pengana Capital observed in a recent note. It predicted this will lead to further “bar-belling” in the consumer goods sector. Mid-tier retailers will suffer, but discount stores and luxury niche goods will outperform.

Of course, this trend creates another risk. If inequality keeps rising there will be a political backlash, with voters demanding measures such as wealth taxes. But absent significant government intervention, the combination of COVID-19 and central bank interventions aimed at combating the pandemic’s economic effects is creating a more unequal world. That has ugly implications, which will be hard for the global elite and policymakers to dance around or leap over, whatever they think about the merits of US$550,000 shoes.

