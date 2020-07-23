Melbourne Cup on Deja radar | Racing News

A trip to Australia could be the long-term target for Sky Bet Ebor hopeful Deja.

Peter Chapple-Hyam’s charge finished second in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes on his seasonal bow before running out a cosy winner of the ultra-competitive Old Newton Cup at Haydock earlier this month.

The Ebor at York on August 22 is his next aim, but connections are planning to enter him for both the Melbourne and Caulfield Cups in the autumn – with a decent run on the Knavesmire likely to put him right in the mix for an Australian adventure.

“We have had it on our mind all year to step him up into Group races before the end of the season, and the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup are definitely options,” said Phoenix Thoroughbreds PR manager and UK representative Jamie Watson.

“He’s been clobbered 7lb by the handicapper for his win at Haydock, which at least secures his place in the Ebor. If he were to win that or even go close, I think you have to strongly consider going for the Melbourne Cup.

“We think a mile and a half is his minimum and would expect even more from him over longer distances, and there’s every chance he’ll get his ground conditions in Australia at that time of year.

“We are also looking at the Doncaster Cup and the stayers race on Champions Day at Ascot as other options.”