Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Draya: That Sh*t Aint Funny!!

Megan Thee Stallion quickly caught wind of Draya Michele’s comments about the shooting with Tory Lanez and fired back, letting her feelings about Draya be known.

“Dumb b*tch that sh*t aint funny,” wrote Megan in a tweet, “who the f*ck jokes about getting shot by a n*gga.”

She then had some words for folks making fun of her injury online and said she would speak on the issue when she’s ready to.

Draya took to the Weed and Wine podcast and said, “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this… type of road,” adding, “I want you to like me so much that if I’m trying to get out the car, and you’re like, ‘No, sit your ass in the car,’ and I’m like, ‘No n*gga, I’m getting out the car.’ [He’d say] ‘No you’re not!’ Bam-bam!”

Thee Stallion was allegedly shot in the foot by Lanez following a party in Hollywood Hills. He is currently facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.