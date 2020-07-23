Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Draya: That Sh*t Aint Funny!!

Megan Thee Stallion quickly caught wind of Draya Michele’s comments about the shooting with Tory Lanez and fired back, letting her feelings about Draya be known.

“Dumb b*tch that sh*t aint funny,” wrote Megan in a tweet, “who the f*ck jokes about getting shot by a n*gga.” 

