Mask-Proof Your Makeup With NYX

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We’ve all been there: taking off our face mask only to realize that half of our make-up has completely rubbed off. NYX has a solution for that: their face mask-proof foundation routine. Hear all about it below and shop the products you need to get the look. Plus, you can score a free face mask to wear over your makeup from the brand. Find out how ahead!