Martha Stewart’s Comment On Chelsea Handler’s Instagram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 20 minutes ago. Posted 21 minutes ago

This comment is everything and more.

And then last night Chelsea Handler paid homage to Martha’s pic by posting her own version.

Well, Martha saw the pic and CAME IN SO HOT IN THE COMMENTS SECTION I’M ACTUALLY LOSING IT!!!!!!!!!!!


Chelsea Handler / Instagram: @chelseahandler

“Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and FUCKING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”

Martha literally ripped Chelsea a new one, by being like “my pool is better.”

And also saying that Chelsea’s face wasn’t as relaxed.

Then she kind of changed her tune and got aggressively nice, telling Chelsea she is beautiful and “FUCKING too young.”

She then basically was like “stick to your day job and let me look hot in my pretty pool.”

And she signed her comment, “Love, Martha.”

The whole response from start to finish is wild and iconic!


Steve Granitz / WireImage

I’ve said it a billion times and I’ll say it again, never change, Martha!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR