Martha Stewart’s Comment On Chelsea Handler’s Instagram



Chelsea Handler / Instagram: @chelseahandler



“Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and FUCKING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”