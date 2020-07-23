Martha Stewart Has Fans Gushing After Posting a ‘Thirst Trap’ at 78

Instagram

The lifestyle guru shares the photo on Instagram to show off her pool in the Hamptons, but people are more interested in how she looks ageless in the picture.

Martha Stewart heated up summer in a way that many didn’t expect to see from her nowadays. The lifestyle expert and former model may be no longer young with a bouncy body, but she can still serve looks on Instagram.

On Tuesday, July 21, the 78-year-old TV personality posted on her the photo-sharing website a picture of her dipping in the water, while pouting her lips to the camera. She shared the image to highlight her pool in the Hamptons, writing in the caption, “My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!”

She went on sharing the history of the pool, “When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”

<br />

However, people were distracted by how she doesn’t look like 78 in the image, which many dub a successful “thirst trap.” They have since left gushing comments below the picture, with one writing, “You have some nerve lookin this HOT at 78 years young now lemme get that skin care routine!”

“Wait, is this a thirst trap?” another commented, while another remarked, “Martha is here for a hot girl summer.” A fourth user asked, “How are you not aging?!” and someone else praised her, “What a BABE work it Martha.”

<br />

Martha later shared more snaps of her East Hampton home, showing the garden, the yard and the outdoor look of the house. “Many of you asked to see the pool and gardens out East. Here are some random shots of a beautiful old property I have gardened here for thirty years It’s nice to see the trees matured and the plants settle in,” she explained.