Martha Stewart Drops F Bomb as She Criticizes Chelsea Handler’s Attempt to Imitate Her Pool Selfie

WENN

The 78-year-old television personality is not impressed with the 45-year-old comedienne’s attempt to recreate her sultry pool selfie which went viral on Instagram.

–

Chelsea Handler took to Instagram with a recreation of Martha Stewart‘s now-viral selfie taken in her pool – and the businesswoman offered a full critique of the snap.

The comedian hit social media on Wednesday (22Jul20) with her imitation of Stewart, which she posted the day before, showing the star pulling off the same sultry pout with slicked back, wet hair as she leaned on the side of her pool.

“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in,” Handler captioned the photo.

<br />

While fans flocked to react to the post, it quickly caught Stewart’s attention – who couldn’t help but share her thoughts on Handler’s post.

“Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it,” Stewart commented. “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me.”

She told the TV personality, “Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha.”

On Tuesday, Stewart, 78, made headlines with her ageless photo, which she captioned, “My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!”

“When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line,” she continued. “I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles… After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”