Marlon Wayans Mourning Mother’s Death

Elvira Wayans, the Wayans matriarch, passes away at the age of 81 and one of her sons Marlon pays tribute to her on what would have been her 82nd birthday.

The matriarch of the Wayans comedy clan has died.

Elvira Wayans, 81, died earlier this month (Jul20), but her son Marlon waited for what would have been his mother’s 82nd birthday to reveal the sad news on Thursday (23Jul20).

Posting a heartfelt tribute to his mum on social media, Marlon wrote, “Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting my life back together piece by piece. You will always be my glue. Miss you.”

He added, “I accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me… i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now (sic).”

Elvira was mum to 10 kids, including comedy greats Keenan, Damon, and Marlon