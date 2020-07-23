Man dead at Southerness holiday park as cops probe mystery death

Police are probing the death of a man at a Scots caravan park.

Officers raced to a property at Southerness Holiday Village, Southerness in Dumfries and Galloway just before 5.30pm on Wednesday.

It was later confirmed that a 59-year-old man had died suddenly.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Residents last night reported specialist officers arriving and taping off a number of caravans on the site around 8pm.

Forensics officers and ambulance crews were also spotted at the scene.

Police say that there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Record: “Officers were called around 5.20pm on Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 to a property in Southerness Holiday Village in Southerness, following the sudden death of a 59-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”