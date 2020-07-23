Liverpool lift Premier League trophy: Champions celebrate on Kop at Anfield after win over Chelsea | Football News



















2:16



Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time amid fireworks in a special ceremony on the Kop at Anfield, following their thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea.

The champions’ captain Jordan Henderson was handed the silverware by Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish as the Reds celebrated their first English title in 30 years in style, despite no fans being allowed in the stadium.

Liverpool had clinched the title with seven games to spare on June 25, when Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City, but had to wait for the conclusion of their final home league game of the season to finally get their hands on the silverware.

The Reds kicked off the party early with a remarkable victory over Frank Lampard’s side to ensure they finish the season unbeaten at Anfield and make it 59 home league games without defeat.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy

Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy

Jurgen Klopp lifts the Premier League trophy with Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah

After the match, Dalglish, who was manager the last time Liverpool were champions in 1989/90 and signed Henderson for Liverpool from Sunderland during his second spell in charge in 2011, passed over the trophy to the injured skipper.

“Walking up there was amazing,” Henderson told . “The lads deserved their moment. Thankfully, the families were up there watching, that was a big thing for us. It’s been an amazing season, to crown it off like that was special.”

With supporters absent due to the coronavirus restrictions, Liverpool had built a stage in their iconic stand for the presentation, while fans gathered and celebrated outside of Anfield.

1:40 Watch the Liverpool team celebrate their title success in the Anfield changing room after their 5-3 victory over Chelsea. Watch the Liverpool team celebrate their title success in the Anfield changing room after their 5-3 victory over Chelsea.

James Milner was the only player in the Liverpool squad who had won the Premier League before and, after the match with Chelsea, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp reflected on a memorable night for the club.

“Special. Absolutely special. We don’t have to compare as we never have done it before,” the German said.

“We all know it could have been different. It could have been worse, for example, if we never won the game.

“The boys gave us the opportunity to have a really special night. I think a lot of people thought before the game one team fights for the Champions League, the other team is maybe already on the beach.

“But these boys are so special. I could not be more proud. Throwing a performance like this in on the pitch tonight… it was an open game but nice, nice goals.

“Incredible goals, super footballing moments. I loved the game. We could enjoy it and we will enjoy the rest of the night.”

Liverpool finish their 2019/20 campaign at Newcastle on Sunday at 4pm.

Trophy lift finally banishes 30 years of hurt

Liverpool are back at the summit of English football after 30 long years of frustration and strife. While there have been many highs – including two Champions League triumphs – during that period, there have also been some spectacular lows.

Take a trip down memory lane, from Kenny and Rafa to Gerrard and Klopp…

What happened to Liverpool’s 1989/90 title winners?

Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Anfield on April 28 1990 confirmed the club’s 18th league title, with Kenny Dalglish’s side expected to continue challenging at the top for years to come.

However, none of the 13 players who featured for Liverpool that day would ever win the title again.

We look at what Liverpool’s last title winners did next…

Liverpool’s title win in pictures

We’ve gathered together the most stunning imagery from Liverpool’s historic Premier League title-winning season.

See the photos here

Liverpool’s evolution under Jurgen Klopp

When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool, he took over a team in midtable that had won one of their previous matches. One that had scored only 11 goals in their previous 11 games.

Here’s how he transformed the team from Premier League also-rans into champions of England once more.

Read the feature here