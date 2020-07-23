Liverpool crowns English Premier League champions after beating Chelsea

Fireworks on and off the field at Anfield.

As the fans shut out of the stadium lit the sky with pyrotechnics, Liverpool and Chelsea provided their own explosive moments in an eight-goal thriller.

A 5-3 victory before receiving the Premier League trophy was an entertaining way for Liverpool to sign off from Anfield for the season on Wednesday with eight different scorers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was ready to celebrate with his team, and promised an even bigger festive season once the coronavirus pandemic was over.

“If you cannot see that we do this for you then I cannot help you, really,” he told .

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates (Getty)

“Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers. I asked and you did it. You made us champions. Thank you very much.

“We should all celebrate.

“Drink what you want but you have you to prepare for a party when this bulls–t virus is gone. Then we will have a party all together. Make sure you are ready then.”

“You make the best of what you can,” Klopp said.

“Today our families are allowed to be there which is incredible. It means the world to me.

“Everything would be better with fans but for months we knew that would be impossible. A few months ago I thought it was impossible that we play football.

“I couldn’t be happier to be honest, it would be perfect if the stadium would be full but we cannot change it. What we tried to do is make it clear to the people that we really do it for them. It’s an absolutely great moment.”

Defeat for Chelsea left Frank Lampard’s side still needing a point from Sunday’s final match of the season against Wolverhampton to seal a Champions League place.

Liverpool ensured the end of its 30-year title drought long ago. Only the three-month delay to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic delayed the coronation.

Just like four weeks ago, when Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City clinched the trophy for Liverpool, fans couldn’t resist gathering outside Anfield. There was no chance of them entering the stadium due to pandemic restrictions.

What a show they missed.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy (Getty)

Naby Keïta’s thunderbolt of a shot and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning dipping free kick set Liverpool on its way to an 18th home league win out of 19 games. Chelsea’s slack defending allowed Gini Wijnaldum to grab a third from a corner before halftime.

Olivier Giroud was able to pull one back before halftime after goalkeeper Alisson parried Willian’s shot into the striker’s path.

Just when it looked like Roberto Firmino would complete the season without scoring in the league at Anfield, he finally did that in the 55th. It was an exquisite cross pinged in by Alexander-Arnold that Firmino headed into the Chelsea goal in front of the Kop where the podium was set up for the trophy presentation.

Adam Lallana, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Getty)

The arrival of Christian Pulisic had injected a new energy in the Chelsea side in the second half. And the American cut in from the left before setting up the unmarked Tammy Abraham to walk Chelsea’s second goal over the line.

With cordite filling the air from the pyrotechnics set off by Liverpool fans, it was Chelsea celebrating again. Pulisic brought down a cross with his chest and, with his back to goal, swiveled before striking into the net.

Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy (Getty)

But Liverpool had the final say with a goal that showed just why it is champion again with an 18-point lead heading into the final day.

It came from a counterattack launched after Chelsea had a free kick near the Liverpool penalty area.

And it was launched by 19-year-old Liverpool-born Curtis Jones, who was brought on to make a fifth league appearance that ensures he would collect a winners’ medal.

Sadio Mane then fed Andy Robertson who skipped past Jorginho before rampaging down the left flank and feeding Oxlade-Chamberlain at the back post to fire into the net.