Likee, the Biggest Rival of TikTok, Partners with Believe Digital Bringing a Library of Millions of Songs to Users

Article content continued

For its part, Believe Digital is a global leading independent music company, operating in 44 countries to date, and owns more than 20 of the world’s top music labels. The partnership will encompass Likee’s core markets, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia and the CIS, Indonesia, Middle East, North Africa and Egypt.

For major short video platforms like TikTok and Likee, globalization is always achieved through localization. The newly announced partnership is identified as a strategic move of both parties towards a win-win situation by offering local customers global content and vice versa.

“We are very excited to partner with Believe Digital. Likee is dedicated to its mission of ‘Let You Shine’. I believe a more diverse music library will help further unleash the fullest potential of users’ creativity,” said Vice President, BIGO Technology. “As short video content continues to grow in popularity around the globe, we are proud to take the lead in developing a platform that not only entertains users but also brings influencers, brands, and organizations together as an evolving business ecosystem.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005984/en/

Contacts

Yinan Zhu

Global PR Manager at Likee

[email protected]

#distro