Larsa Pippen Responds To Kanye West: I Am Focused On My Children!!

Larsa Pippen issued a statement online after Kanye West mention him in his series of tweets this week.

During Kanye’s rant, he mentioned Larsa along with a thinking face emoji, and then asked: “Should I name more?”

Twitter thinks that Larsa may have slept with Tristan Thompson. There are also reports that all of the Kardashian family unfollowed Larsa following Ye’s tweets.

Larsa released the following statement.

“I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds their peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

Kim also released a statement addressing Ye’s meltdown.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”