KUWTK: Kim Kardashian films after Kanye West’s Twitter meltdown

Kim Kardashian has been spotted filming her reality TV series less than hours after her husband Kanye West had his latest Twitter meltdown – as she faces criticism for not doing more to help him with his bipolar disorder.

The 39-year-old was joined by her sister Khloe and Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Malibu on Wednesday as the trio were tailed by a Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ film crew.

It came on the same day the mother-of-four publicly addressed her husband’s bipolar battle with an Instagram statement saying ‘her family is powerless’.

Kanye, who struggles with bipolar disorder, is currently at his ranch in Wyoming and was spotted on Wednesday visiting a Walmart with friends.

The 43-year-old rapper has had a tumultuous week that kicked off during his presidential rally in South Carolina where he revealed that he and Kim had considered aborting their now seven-year-old daughter North.

What followed was a series of rambling and since-deleted tweets in which he revealed he had been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim and accused her of trying to get him ‘locked up’.

He deleted all of the tweets about his wife and her family soon after posting.

Kim Kardashian was spotted filming her reality TV series in Malibu on Wednesday on the same day she publicly addressed her husband Kanye West's bipolar battle amid his Twitter meltdown

The 39-year-old was joined by her sister Khloe and Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Malibu on Wednesday as the trio were tailed by a Keeping Up With The Kardashians' film crew

Kanye, who struggles with bipolar disorder, is currently at his ranch in Wyoming and was spotted on Wednesday visiting a Walmart (above) with a group of friends

A source told TMZ on Thursday that Kim doesn’t want her reality TV series to document any of Kanye’s bipolar episode. Kim has also banned the show from profiling her children during this in case they watch it later.

The series has been on a filming hiatus of late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her Instagram statement, Kim said she was ‘powerless’ but described her husband as ‘brilliant but complicated’.

‘Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,’ she wrote.

‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

‘Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.’

Kim did not mention Kanye’s divorce comments in her statement.

It comes as insiders say the couple have been considering getting a divorce for weeks prior to his Twitter meltdown.

A source told People magazine that Kim and Kanye had even been discussing the ‘most amicable and loving co-parenting situation’ for their four children.

‘There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over,’ the source said.

Kim could be seen pointing something out to her sister Khloe during the filming on Wednesday

Kim’s sighting in Malibu came on the same day the mother-of-four publicly addressed her husband’s bipolar battle with an Instagram statement saying ‘her family is powerless’

Kim had her ponytail fashioned into a long plait while her sister Khloe sported darker locks for the film shoot

In her Instagram statement, Kim said she was ‘powerless’ regarding Kanye’s bipolar battle. Kim and her family have faced criticism this week for not doing more to help Kanye amid his Twitter meltdowns

Kanye and Kim share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months.

Even though the couple have been talking about splitting for weeks, an insider described Kanye’s recent Twitter ramblings in which he announced his divorces plan as evidence the rapper had ‘gone down a different path’.

‘Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say,’ the source said.

‘They have work to do, as parents and as a spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship. Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are.’

The source added that Kanye has some needs – presumably referring to his mental health – that have to be met ‘urgently’.

The insider also claimed that there has been ‘multiple attempts’ to talk to the star but ‘nothing is proving successful’.

The source added that Kim was a ‘fierce protector’ and wouldn’t pretend that Kanye’s actions didn’t have a ‘lasting impact’. They also claimed that the couple are ‘done’ and work needs to be done to get everyone healthily ‘moving forward with their lives’.

While Kanye deleted his tweets about wanting to divorce Kim, neither have addressed the claims publicly.

A film crew were spotted tailing the trio in Malibu on Wednesday. Pictured are Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian joined her sister for the shoot on Wednesday that took place on a grassy hillside

Khloe was joined by her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson who she shares her daughter True with

A film crew followed the former couple around as they filmed scenes for the reality TV series

Kim broke her silence on Wednesday with a statement on Instagram to say she is ‘powerless’ and described her husband as ‘brilliant but complicated’.

Kanye tweeted late Tuesday that he had been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel to talk about prison reform – a cause Kim has championed of late

The reality star only said ‘his words sometimes do not align with his intentions’ after he claimed he has been ‘trying to get divorced’ from her since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

During his Twitter outburst, Kanye said Kim was ‘out of line’ to meet Meek Mill to talk about ‘prison reform’ and blasted her mother Kris Jenner as ‘Kris Jong-Un’

Kanye repeatedly claimed this week that Kim was trying to get a doctor to ‘lock him up’ over his battle with bipolar

Sharing three pages to her Instagram story, Kim wrote: ‘Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.’

She told her 180 million followers: ‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

‘He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

‘Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.

‘As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

‘I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

‘People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

‘Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.’

Kanye and Kim share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months

Her statement came after Kanye tweeted late Tuesday that he had been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel to talk about prison reform – a cause Kim has championed of late.

His shock divorce claim comes after sources had alleged that Kim and Kanye are already ‘living apart’ and have been ‘at each other’s throats’ with ‘daily bust-ups’ during lockdown.

It had previously been claimed that the couple had, at one point, been living at opposite sides of their home during the coronavirus lockdown.

During his Twitter rant, Kanye also took aim at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, calling her ‘Kris Jong-un’ and accused both Kris and Kim of ‘white supremacy’.

He also repeated an earlier claim that his wife and mother-in-law had ‘tried to fly in with two doctors’ to have him hospitalized amid concerns about his well-being after his bizarre entry into the 2020 presidential race.

West had alleged just hours earlier that ‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out’ after his troubling appearance at the campaign rally, his first since announcing on July 4 that he was entering the 2020 race.

‘Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do,’ Kanye said after reports that the Kardashians were infuriated by his latest antics.

Kanye also shared his texts with mother-in-law Kris Jenner in which he threatened to ‘go to war’ if she did not return his calls.

The first message read: ‘This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my call?’, while the second, posted a day later, said: ‘This Ye, you wanna talk or go to war?’.

He captioned the screenshot: ‘White supremacy at its highest no cap.’