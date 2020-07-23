Kim Kardashian Reportedly Won’t Allow ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To Film Kanye Or Their Kids Right Now

In light of Kanye West’s recent mental health struggles, his wife Kim Kardashian is reportedly refusing to let the cameras for their hit show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” film Kanye or their kids right now.

KUWTK is not documenting any of Kanye’s current bipolar episode, an order that came from Kim herself, production sources told TMZ.

As soon as Kanye started exhibiting bizarre behavior, Kim made the decision none of it would be used as a storyline on the show, sources said. The cameras had just recently started rolling again after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sources added that Kim doesn’t play about her husband and takes his mental health very seriously, refusing to exploit the situation for ratings. The people close to the situation said some things are off the table for Kim, and this is one of them. That policy also reportedly extends to their kids as well

Production was reportedly told not to profile any of their kids during Kanye’s current meltdown because she wants them to avoid seeing it down the road.

With all those rules set in place, it does sound like the show must go on, with Kim and other family members still filming and focusing on other storylines right now.

Kim has been standing by her man, even after he said he’s been trying to divorce her since she had a meeting about prison reform with Meek Mill.

While people took what Kanye said as some sort of hint that Kim and Meek fooled around, it’s been reported that the meeting was just business.

We continue to pray for Kanye and his loved ones during this time.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

