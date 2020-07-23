Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Kanye West’s Bipolar Episode

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence over husband Kanye West’s apparent bipolar episode — asking fans to have “compassion.”

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim begins. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she added. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and to understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kanye has been randomly tweeting on social media, even claiming that he was trying to get a divorce from Kim — and that the movie “Get Out” was based on his life.