Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Kanye West’s Bipolar Episode

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence over husband Kanye West’s apparent bipolar episode — asking fans to have “compassion.”

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim begins. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

