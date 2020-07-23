Kim Kardashian Meeting With Divorce Lawyers After Kanye West’s Tweets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “meeting with divorce lawyers” after Kanye West’s lengthy tweeting rant — claiming that he wanted a divorce from the reality television star.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source told Us Weekly.

West has been tweeting up a storm, and many have been questioning the state of his mental health.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted on Monday. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

