Kim Kardashian Meeting With Divorce Lawyers After Kanye West’s Tweets

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “meeting with divorce lawyers” after Kanye West’s lengthy tweeting rant — claiming that he wanted a divorce from the reality television star.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source told Us Weekly.

West has been tweeting up a storm, and many have been questioning the state of his mental health.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted on Monday. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

During his first-ever campaign rally, he recounted the time he pressured Kim into almost having an abortion.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” he said. “She had the pills in her hand … I almost killed my daughter.”