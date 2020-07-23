Khloe Kardashian Steers Clear of Comparing Daughter True With Her Cousins

Instagram

Khloe shares parenting tips for new parents, telling them to strive to avoid comparing their children with their peers because there’s ‘no right or wrong timeline’ for kids.

Khloe Kardashian has learned a valuable lesson from her daughter True – that there’s “no right or wrong timeline” for kids.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who shares the two-year-old with Tristan Thompson, spoke with Dr. Travis Stork on his podcast, “The Travis Stork Show“, and offered some advice for the host, who recently welcomed his first child.

“I do think consistency is key,” Khloe offered. “I think whether you want to discipline or love – whatever – I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine.”

Kardashian also suggested Stork “be as present as you can” as a parent, explaining that True gets a “sense of security” from having her around and enjoying “the same routine every day.”

The Good American fashion designer also added she is careful not to get caught up in comparing True to her sisters’ kids who are similar in age.

“True has two cousins that are only three months – they’re all three months apart… So sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this or Stormi did that.’ I’m like, ‘I can’t do that,’ ” she said, referring to the daughters of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian respectively.

“We’re all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too… I have to remind myself of that.”