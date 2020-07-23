Kelly Clarkson Describes 2020 as ‘Challenging, Overwhelming’ Year After Divorce

Instagram

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ host, who filed for divorce in June, and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

Kelly Clarkson has confessed to losing hope amid a tough 2020.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock last month and has taken to social media to thank her talk show guests for helping to keep her spirits up amid this rocky year.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, July 22. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK YOU (sic)”.

Kelly made the revelation the same day her estranged husband Brandon responded to her divorce petition.

Blackstock, who will be represented by top celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, has agreed to Clarkson’s request for joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, while his legal filing suggests he and the star plan to work out child support terms privately.

It’s still not clear what led to the marriage split.

Kelly and Brandon abandoned Los Angeles when the coronavirus lockdown began and took their kids to a retreat in Montana, from where Clarkson shot footage for her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

She is now filming the show from her home in Los Angeles.