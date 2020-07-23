‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Won’t Show Kanye West’s Meltdown

Instagram

The Kardashian family and the producers of their reality TV show have decided not to show Kanye’s manic episode on television in the next ‘KUWTK’ season.

–

Kanye West‘s current bipolar episode won’t be played out on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, a production source has confirmed.

Speaking to TMZ, the insider revealed the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly made the decision to omit the incident from the show, which recently started shooting again after a lengthy hiatus amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They explained the mum-of-four takes her husband’s mental health very seriously and doesn’t want it exploited for TV show ratings. Production staff on the programme were also reportedly told not to profile any of the kids during the ordeal, to avoid seeing it in the future.

Fears were raised for the rapper’s health on Sunday (19Jul20) following his appearance at a campaign rally for his presidential bid in South Carolina, where he appeared onstage wearing a bulletproof vest, attacked slavery activist icon Harriet Tubman and cried as he claimed he and Kim almost aborted her first pregnancy.

He also sent a series of rambling tweets, including one that claimed Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to get him “locked up,” that he’s been desperate to divorce Kim for years, and hinted his wife had been unfaithful with Meek Mill.

Kim has defended her husband, calling his condition “incredibly complicated and painful,” and imploring fans to not pass judgement on his actions.