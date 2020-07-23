Katy Perry Explains Why Orlando Bloom Is ‘Perfect’ for Her

Instagram

The ‘Fireworks’ hitmaker is ready to settle down with her actor fiance because the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is the only person who can handle her mood swings.

Katy Perry insists her future husband, Orlando Bloom, is the only person who can handle her when she’s at her worst.

The “Roar” hitmaker, who is awaiting the birth of her first child with the actor, reveals he’s “perfect” for her because he isn’t fazed by her battle with depression.

“I showed him all of it and he still shows up and he’s not fazed by it,” she told radio personality Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday (21Jul20). “That’s why he’s perfect, because I’m a lot.”

Perry, who has been open about her struggles with mental health, also relived one very serious bout with a low mood and how she coped by making music.

“It was more than I had ever faced in my life,” she explained. “I’d had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music.”

Meanwhile, she and Bloom, who have been together since 2016, have put their wedding plans on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot plan anymore in 2020, because those plans are always cancelled,” she added. “Of course, that will come in the future, but for now, we want to deliver a healthy child.”